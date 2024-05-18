ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues rainfall alert for Hyderabad for Saturday evening

Updated - May 18, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 02:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters wade through flooded roads after heavy rains lashed many areas in Hyderabad on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected to persist in Hyderabad until May 20

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert (rainfall) for Hyderabad for Saturday evening.

According to the IMD forecast, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, which may include intense spells and gusty winds towards the evening and night. The alert covers the zones of Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally in Hyderabad.

Telangana | Hot days could be behind us, return of extreme heat conditions unlikely: Weather forecasters

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely in several districts

The weather bulletin also indicates that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places across several districts of Telangana on Saturday, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist in Hyderabad until May 20.

Telangana to have above normal rainfall during monsoon, says IMD

Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of GHMC through a post on X alerted citizens about the possibility of the rainfall and posted their helpline numbers if anyone needs GHMC-Disaster Response Force’s (DRF) assistance.

