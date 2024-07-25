ADVERTISEMENT

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad, surrounding areas on July 25

Updated - July 25, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 12:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad will experience a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers, accompanied by strong surface winds: IMD

The Hindu Bureau

School children cover themselves as heavy rains lash Hyderabad, on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas on July 25. According to an impact-based forecast released by the IMD, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers, accompanied by strong surface winds.

Hyderabad | Water being released from Hussain Sagar

The IMD has warned that the expected rainfall may lead to water stagnation on roads and low-lying areas, suggesting restricted movement on the roads. The civic body has been advised to issue necessary warnings to public.

Meanwhile, various parts of Hyderabad have already been experiencing rain since Thursday morning. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 11 a.m., Gajularamaram and Yousufguda recorded 3.8 mm of rainfall, Quthbullapur and Jubilee Hills recorded 3.5 mm, and Khairatabad and Musheerabad recorded 3.3 mm.

