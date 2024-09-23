GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday

The expected impact includes water stagnation on roads and in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion at multiple locations

Published - September 23, 2024 10:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic jam caused by the heavy rain in Hyderabad on September 21 night.

Traffic jam caused by the heavy rain in Hyderabad on September 21 night. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall for Hyderabad on Monday (September 23). According to an impact-based forecast issued on Monday morning, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with a likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, occasionally accompanied by intense spells.

The expected impact includes water stagnation on roads and in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion at multiple locations. The IMD recommended limiting movement, and the municipal corporation is advised to issue necessary warnings and take action to clear waterlogged areas.

Published - September 23, 2024 10:45 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.