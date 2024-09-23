IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall for Hyderabad on Monday (September 23). According to an impact-based forecast issued on Monday morning, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with a likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, occasionally accompanied by intense spells.

The expected impact includes water stagnation on roads and in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion at multiple locations. The IMD recommended limiting movement, and the municipal corporation is advised to issue necessary warnings and take action to clear waterlogged areas.