IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday evening

Published - July 15, 2024 03:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed in Hyderabad on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed in Hyderabad on Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

After parts of Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall (yellow) alert for the city and its neighbourhood areas for Monday evening.

As per the forecast released by IMD on Monday afternoon, Hyderabad will witness generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers - at times - with intense spells accompanied with gusty winds are likely to occur in the city on Monday.

A special weather bulletin stated that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur on Monday at isolated places in Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

