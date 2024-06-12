IMD forecasts rainfall for Hyderabad on June 12, 2024

On the first day of school reopening in Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas on Wednesday. As per the impact-based forecast for heavy rainfall released by the IMD on Wednesday morning, Hyderabad can expect generally cloudy skies. There’s a high likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds towards the evening or night.

The anticipated impacts of these rains include water accumulation on roads and low-lying areas, as well as the roads becoming wet and slippery. IMD advises restricted movement and suggests the municipal corporation issue necessary advisories.

Following heavy rainfall in the city on Tuesday evening, there has been a decrease in minimum temperatures. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), in the last 24 hours, the highest minimum temperatures were recorded as 24.7 in BHEL, 25.6 in Lingampally, 26 in Patancheru, 26.1 in Neredmet, 26.4 in the University of Hyderabad, 26.4 in Kukatpally, and 26.6 in West Marredpally.

