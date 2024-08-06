ADVERTISEMENT

IMD forecasts rain in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Published - August 06, 2024 11:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with sustained surface winds are very likely to occur in the city,” as stated in the forecast

The Hindu Bureau

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain in Hyderabad and its neighbourhood for August 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain in Hyderabad and its neighbourhood for Tuesday. As per an impact based forecast issued by IMD, the city will see generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with sustained surface winds are very likely to occur in the city,” as stated in the forecast.

The impact expected includes water stagnation on roads and low lying areas and wet and slippery roads. IMD suggested that a necessary advisory be issued by the municipal corporation for displaying the warnings.

According to Telangana Developmemt Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 10 a.m on Tuesday, Kukatpally recorded 8.5 mm rainfall.

