IMD forecasts rain in a few places in Telangana on July 30

Published - July 30, 2024 11:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are expected to have a generally cloudy sky for the next 48 hours, with light rain or drizzle

The Hindu Bureau

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places in Telangana on Tuesday. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places in Telangana on Tuesday. Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are expected to have a generally cloudy sky for the next 48 hours, with light rain or drizzle and sustained surface winds of 20 to 30 kmph likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 24°C, respectively.

Parts of Hyderabad experienced light rain on Monday, with Alwal recording the highest rainfall within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with 33.3 mm.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., Karvan received 9.3 mm of rain, followed by 6.3 mm in Golconda and Malakpet, 4.8 mm in Goshamahal, 4.5 mm in Charminar, 4 mm in Mehdipatnam, and 2.8 mm in Uppal.

