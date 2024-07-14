IMD forecasts evening showers in Hyderabad on July 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a rainfall forecast for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for July 14. The forecast released predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with occasional intense spells and gusty winds, likely to occur towards the evening or night.

The anticipated impacts include water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion in several locations. Roads are expected to be wet and slippery, and there may be temporary disruptions to electricity, water supply, and other services due to drainage clogging.

The IMD suggests that commuters should restrict movement unless necessary. The municipal corporation is advised to issue necessary warnings and take actions to clear waterlogging. Additionally, the road and rail traffic departments should regulate traffic as needed. Response forces are advised to be prepared for necessary actions, according to the forecast.

A similar forecast has been issued for Monday as well.