IMA Telangana adopts 200 villages under ‘Aao Gaon Chalen’ project

As part of these health camps, IMA members will provide free basic investigations and supply necessary medicines to those in need

June 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated June 26, 2023 11:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a remarkable response to the ‘Aao Gaon Chalen’ project, 75 branches of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana, have stepped forward to adopt 200 villages. Their mission is to conduct regular health camps, bringing essential medical services closer to rural communities.

As part of these health camps, IMA members will provide free basic investigations and supply necessary medicines to those in need. Furthermore, weekly programmes focussed on health education, preventive health measures, sanitation, hygiene, and other awareness events will be organised. A special emphasis will be placed on raising awareness about seasonal diseases and promoting immunization for both children and adults.

The primary objective of this project is to promote community health services in rural areas, support existing health infrastructure and foster intersectoral coordination to enhance the overall health of the rural population.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. B.N. Rao, president of IMA Telangana, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “This programme will be conducted on a monthly basis, with members striving to cover as many villages as possible. Among all the branches across the country, Telangana is the only one to have adopted 200 villages.”

Through the ‘Aao Gaon Chalen’ project, the IMA and its branches in Telangana are making significant strides in bridging the healthcare gap and ensuring that no village is left behind in receiving the medical care they deserve.

