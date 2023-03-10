IMA State chapter hails expansion of medical education in Telangana

March 10, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Telangana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has hailed the establishment of government medical colleges in the nook and corner of the State by the Telangana government as a dynamic decision which would help in producing qualified doctors and ensuring improved access to quality medical care for all.

In an interaction with The Hindu, the IMA Telangana State president Dr B N Rao said the move would benefit those living in rural and remote locations and help alleviate poverty by creating jobs within the healthcare sector and addressing brain drain.

Private healthcare is often expensive and this financial burden can prevent many families from accessing essential medical care they need, he said, adding that the establishment of government medical colleges would help increase the number of doctors.

Issues of access and affordability could be addressed effectively and with more trained professionals working within public health systems will pave the way for improved standards across all levels. This should lead to better outcomes overall – especially when it comes to treating chronic illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease that require regular monitoring over time rather than one-off treatment like minor surgeries, etc, he said.

Elaborating further on its advantages, he said the doctor-patient ratio can be improved to meet global standards facilitating better healthcare provision.

Stressing on the need for addressing the infrastructure and other issues simultaneously along with expanding the network of medical education institutions, Dr Rao said it was essential to ensure that these institutions are adequately funded and staffed to maintain high standards of education and training.

Focus should be laid on addressing other issues such as inadequate infrastructure and equipment, shortage of essential medicines and lack of trained healthcare workers in remote areas, he suggested. There is a dire need for Family Medicine courses to build the capacity of family physicians who can be first-line care providers.

By providing training in Family Medicine, doctors can better address minor health concerns, reducing the burden on specialists, who are in short supply. This can also help reduce healthcare costs with a thrust on preventive care, making medical care more accessible to all members of society.

“The menace of non-qualified practitioners should be eliminated,” he said.