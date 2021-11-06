IMA condemns attack on Jangaon doctor

Indian Medical Association, Telangana Chapter, on Friday issued a statement condemning the attack on a paediatrician in Jangaon.

The violence against Dr. D. Linga Murthy, reportedly by family members and relatives of a deceased two-month old baby, took place at a children’s hospital on Siddipet road in Jangaon on Wednesday.

The doctor suffered blunt injuries in the attack. IMA said the baby, despite best efforts of the doctor, which was brought in a critical condition, succumbed.

“Violence on medical professionals will demoralise doctors from executing their professional duties in a peaceful manner, as a result services to public at large would be affected,” the association said, demanding authorities concerned for stringent action against the miscreants.