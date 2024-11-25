IMA chief calls for Central law to protect doctors, criticises NTF recommendations

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has criticised recommendations of the Supreme Court-constituted National Task Force (NTF) on the safety of doctors, particularly its stance against the need for a Central law for their protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu during his recent visit to Hyderabad, IMA national president R.V. Asokan called the NTF’s approach ‘elitist’ and out of touch with the realities faced by medical professionals at the grassroot level.

“We feel let down by the members of the NTF, many of whom are insulated from the risks faced by doctors working in villages and Tier-3 cities. These elite doctors, operating from well-protected environments, cannot understand the fears of those in vulnerable settings,” Dr. Asokan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The call for a Central law comes in the wake of rising cases of violence against medical professionals, including the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. In response to the incident, the Supreme Court on August 20 directed the formation of a nine-member NTF to address concerns surrounding the safety, working conditions, and well-being of doctors.

Dr. Asokan argued that a Central law would send a strong message of support from the government. “While violence is a complex issue that cannot be fully addressed by legislation, a Central law would signal to doctors nationwide that the government stands by them,” he said.

The IMA plans to submit its opinion on the NTF’s recommendations during the ongoing suo-motu case in the Supreme Court. “The core members of the NTF may not have personally experienced attacks during their careers, but countless doctors across the country live in fear of violence,” Dr. Asokan pointed out. “The government must recognise the need for a Central law to ensure the safety of doctors, especially those working in underserved areas.”

As per the suo-moto petition copy, the recommendations made by NTF for the prevention of violence against medical professionals include the constitution of a security committee in healthcare establishment, deployment of trained security personnel, coordination with local police, CCTV surveillance, distress call system, Quick Response Team, centralised helpline number and transportation facility to doctor and staff at night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.