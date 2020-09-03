I’m not on Facebook, says Raja Singh

After Facebook banned BJP legislator T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram on Thursday for violating its policy around content promoting violence and hate, the MLA clarified that he had not been on Facebook since April 2019.
“I came to know that I have been banned by Facebook for the so-called controversial speeches. I would like to clarify that I'm not on Facebook since April 2019,” Telangana’s lone BJP MLA said.
In October 2018, Mr. Singh wrote to Hyderabad Cyber Crime police stating that his official Facebook verified page had been hacked and requested them to take action.
“Again we have started a new page even that was unpublished/deleted in April 2019. I've even raised concern about it,” he said.
“Since I'm not on Facebook, there is no question of banning me,” he said, accusing that Facebook was working under the pressure of the Congress.
Facebook stated that Mr. Singh was banned for violating their policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on their platform.
A report recently published in the ‘Wall Street Journal’ alleged that Facebook had ignored posts containing hate speech by Mr. Singh. Since then, the ruling BJP and Congress have been trading barbs over social media giant’s alleged bias.
