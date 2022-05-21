Illegally stored explosive materials seized

Multiple teams comprising police personnel of various wings of the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate conducted surprise check at several granite quarries in and around Karimnagar on Saturday as part of stepped-up vigil to check illegal storage of explosive materials in the quarries.

According to sources, a police team seized 17 slurry sticks and 20 electric detonators illegally stored at a granite quarry in Kothapalli mandal during a surprise inspection on the premises of the quarry.

The police registered a case against the granite firm owner J Linga Rao and Manager Ramesh. Further investigation is underway, police said.

The random surprise checks were carried out based on the revelation made by the accused who were recently arrested while “transporting” explosive substances for handing over the illegal consignment to “anti-social elements” during the investigation into the case, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the police seized six granite-laden lorries and four other vehicles on the charges of overloading and other violations of the stipulated regulations during a vehicle checking drive on the outskirts of Karimnagar town late on Friday night.