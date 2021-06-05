Illegal pet shops to face the music

HYDERABAD

05 June 2021 21:52 IST

Nearly 70 pet shops operating within GHMC without certificate of registration

Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, on Saturday, issued directions to the Animal Husbandry department and GHMC to take action against pet shops in Hyderabad, which are not registered.

While it is mandatory for pet shops to obtain registration under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shops) Rules, 2018, nearly 70 pet shops are operating within GHMC without obtaining a certificate of registration, Mr. Arvind Kumar noted in a social media post.

As per the rules, no person should carry the business of sale or trade in pet animals without obtaining a certificate of registration from the State Animal Welfare Board under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Advertising

Advertising

The rules have been framed to ensure general care of the animals, veterinary care, and other operational requirements for running the shops.

The Telangana State Animal Welfare Board, constituted in 2019, has the Minister for Animal Husbandry as chairperson, and director, Animal Husbandry, as member-convenor.

Rules

Anybody aiming to establish pet shop needs to approach the Board for registration, upon which a veterinarian will visit the shop space and inspect the conditions. After all the conditions are fulfilled, a certificate of registration will be issued.

The certificate of registration is mandatory for issue of trade licence to pet shops, which means that all pet shops in the city lack trade licences too.

A press statement informed that pet shop owners are required to submit the application in Form 1 and obtain the certificate of registration in Form II, both of which are available at the Telangana State Welfare Board office at the office of the Director, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department at Shanthi Nagar, Masab Tank.

Mr. Arvind Kumar issued instructions to the Commissioner, GHMC and Director, Animal Husbandry, to issue notices to all pet shops operating within GHMC limits, asking them to apply for registration as well as trade licence within four weeks.

Non-compliance will result in closure of shops and action as per law, he warned.

Similar action will be initiated against dog breeders as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, he said.