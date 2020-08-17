Illegal Mephedrone manufacturing unit raided

DRI sleuths arrest three from Hyderabad and Mumbai

The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recently raided a Mephedrone manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Hyderabad and arrested three people, including the kingpin of the gang, who was illegally manufacturing the psychotropic substance, which is banned under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

They seized 142.6 kg of Mephedrone valued at ₹28.52 crore and 31 kg of Ephedrine worth ₹ 3.1 crore, apart from 250 kg of psychotropic drugs and raw materials worth ₹ 50 crore. US Dollars and EUR currency equivalent to Rs. 45 lakh was also seized. The drugs were meant for supply to various cities across the country.

“One such consignment of Mephedrone sent from Hyderabad was intercepted at Mumbai. The consignment had been loaded in a private passenger bus as cargo with no persons accompanying it, to ensure that even if the consignment was caught, no individuals could be linked to it,” the DRI officials said.

However, in a series of swift follow-up raids, the recipients of the consignment in Mumbai were identified and their premises, including a drug manufacturing laboratory in a residential premises, raided by the DRI, resulting in recovery of Mephedrone and Ketamine ready to be distributed, in addition to samples of other psychotropic substances, indicating a sophisticated distribution network both within the country and abroad, they said.

According to them, the mastermind, who was illegally manufacturing the drugs was arrested in Hyderabad and other two persons were arrested in Mumbai. The prime accused was earlier arrested by the DRI in 2017 under the provisions of the NDPS Act and was enlarged on bail.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and popular among the urban college-going crowd. It is colloquially known as bath salt or Meow Meow, and is known for its effects similar to that of MDMA, amphetamines and cocaine. While, Ketamine, popularly used as a party and date rape drug, was brought under the purview of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in 2011 as a controlled substance to be manufactured under special licence, after incidents of its smuggling and recreational use came to light. Also known as Special K or Kit Kat, Ketamine leaves the user with a sense of euphoria or a feeling of disconnect from the self. Even a little overdose can cause severe damage to the body’s motor control and lead to cardiac arrest and paralysis.

“The syndicate had a well-established chain of supply both within and outside the country. Payment for the raw material and finished products took place through Hawala channels,” they said.

This seizure of contraband from such multi-State operation, came on the heels of recent seizure of Afghan heroin worth ₹ 1000 crore, from a container which had arrived from Iran.