Illegal bio-diesel storage unit busted

30,000 litres of bio-diesel worth over ₹20 lakh seized

The Keesara police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man who was storing bio-diesel illegally in a godown at Rampally Dayara.

They seized around 30,000 litres of bio-diesel worth over ₹20 lakh from the illegal storage point.

According to inspector J. Narender Goud, the accused Giridhar, from Nallakunta of Srinidhi Enterprises, started the business last month, and so far he sold bio-diesel worth ₹80 lakh. The accused had a tie-up with Gyanti Multi Services Pvt. Ltd., of Lucknow, and the fuel was mostly used for industrial purposes. “He got authorisation from logistic companies for maintaining, refuelling and servicing - and the godown, which had no permission or fire safety equipment, has 90,000 litre storage capacity,” Mr. Goud said.