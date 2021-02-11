Ill-effects of farm laws seen in State: Uttam

Hyderabad

11 February 2021 00:31 IST

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the ill-effects of the new farm laws are already being felt in Telangana with the government deciding not to open any procuring centres in the next harvesting season,

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President Ramnath Kovind's Address in the Lok Sabha in the early hours of Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said a few MPs have asked the opposition to cite instances where farm laws have caused damage and referred to Telangana.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, announced that the State government would be closing down all the IKP and PACs centers which procure agriculture produce of farmers at MSP. He claimed that Mr. Rao cited the new farm laws as the reason for closing down the procurement centres from this Rabi season onwards. He sought to know as to what transpired in the meeting between PM Modi and the Chief Minister. The Congress MP said that the BJP government at the Centre is insincere and non-committal on MSP and procurement of agriculture produce although the President mentioned about them in his address. He said that the budgetary allocations for schemes through which the government was supposed to implement MSP have been reduced year-on-year. Quoting figures, he said ₹3,000 crore were allocated for Price Support Scheme in the year 2019-20 and it was reduced to ₹2,000 crore in 2020-21 and further reduced to ₹1,500 crore in 2021-22. Similarly, he said that the PM Asha Scheme, which was launched with much fanfare to ensure MSP, was deprived of adequate funds.

While ₹1,500 crore was allocated in 2019-20, the allocation was reduced to ₹500 crore in 2020-21 and it was further slashed to ₹400 crore in 2021-22. Mr. Reddy described the crop insurance scheme, the PM Fasal Bima Yojna, as a total flop and said not a single farmer from Telangana was covered under this scheme. Nearly 25 lakh acres of standing crops were damaged due to heavy rains in Telangana but not a single farmer got any compensation or crop insurance to cover the damage. He also alleged that 10 insurance companies were exploiting the farmers in the name of PM Fasal Bima Yojna. He said the total premium of approximately ₹1.35 lakh crore was paid to insurance companies. However, they settled claims of about ₹90,000 crore. This means that the insurance companies pocketed net profit of nearly ₹45,000 crore from the public exchequer.