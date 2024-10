IAS officer K. Ilambarithi took charge as the new commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday (October 18, 2024). He was given Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post after Amrapali Kata was repatriated to Andhra Pradesh cadre along with some more senior bureaucrats working in Telangana.

