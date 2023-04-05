IKF Finance raises ₹250 crore

April 05, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Non-banking financial company IKF Finance has raised ₹250 crore in a funding round led by Accion’s Digital Transformation Fund.

While Accion anchored the funding round with ₹120 crore, the balance was raised from other investors, including marquee HNI / family offices. Accion’s Digital Transformation fund is focused on investing in large-scale financial service providers for growth equity and investment in digital transformation, the NBFC said in a release on Wednesday.

“We will now have the opportunity to leverage the experience Accion has in creating value for financial institutions in emerging markets through various interventions,” promoter and MD Vasumathi Koganti said.

ADVERTISEMENT

IKF Home Finance promoter and MD Vasantha said the “capital will support the company’s growth ambitions by deepening and expanding distribution network across chosen geographies. The housing opportunity in India is so massive that this business could be as large as our vehicle finance business very soon.”

The used vehicle, housing and MSME financier is backed by MO Alternate Investment Advisers, which invested in the company in 2015. “As its first institutional investor, we have seen the company evolve into a successful multi product lender... continue to believe in the vision set by Vasumathi and Vasantha on the back of strong foundation laid by [founder VGK] Prasad,” said director and head of BFSI at MO Alts Vinit Mehta.