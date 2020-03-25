IKEA suspends e-sales too

Swedish home furnishings major IKEA, which closed its lone India store in the city a few days ago as a precaution against COVID-19, has now stopped its online sales too.

“We are closely following governmental directives, and in line with the guidelines, we will keep our Hyderabad store, our customer support centre and our warehouses closed. Hence, we will no longer be able to take online orders starting March 23, 6 p.m., until further notice,” the company told its customers.

“At IKEA, we are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers and co-workers. If you have any queries, you will still be able to contact our customer support centre through e-mail and chat. We look forward to serving you as soon as the current restrictions are lifted,” the furnishings major said in a mailer to customers.