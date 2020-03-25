IKEA suspends e-sales too

Swedish home furnishings major IKEA, which closed its lone India store in the city a few days ago as a precaution against COVID-19, has now stopped its online sales too.
“We are closely following governmental directives, and in line with the guidelines, we will keep our Hyderabad store, our customer support centre and our warehouses closed. Hence, we will no longer be able to take online orders starting March 23, 6 p.m., until further notice,” the company told its customers.
“At IKEA, we are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers and co-workers. If you have any queries, you will still be able to contact our customer support centre through e-mail and chat. We look forward to serving you as soon as the current restrictions are lifted,” the furnishings major said in a mailer to customers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.