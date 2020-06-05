IKEA store to reopen on June 8, but for fewer hours

HYDERABAD

05 June 2020 23:11 IST

IKEA will reopen its Hyderabad store on June 8, more than two-and-a-half months after it was shut as a safety measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The reopening will be with strict safety compliance in place to ensure safe shopping. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, a statement from IKEA on Friday said.

Besides deciding to open for fewer hours, as compared to the past, the store has also decided not to open the restaurant and the children’s play area for now keeping safety requirements and social distancing in mind.

Listing out the various “strict and strong” measures to be put in place to ensure safety of visitors, including restricting entry of customers at one time to a smaller number to maintain social distancing, IKEA India urged customers to check for stock availability of their desired products on www.ikea.in.

Hyderabad Store Manager Aurelie Raimon said, “As we reopen our store, health and safety of co-workers and customers are our priority. We will be limiting the number visitors, in adherence with social distancing norms. We strongly encourage customers to use our new click and collect service which is totally contactless and safe.”