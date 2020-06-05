Hyderabad

IKEA store to reopen on June 8, but for fewer hours

IKEA will reopen its Hyderabad store on June 8, more than two-and-a-half months after it was shut as a safety measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The reopening will be with strict safety compliance in place to ensure safe shopping. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, a statement from IKEA on Friday said.

Besides deciding to open for fewer hours, as compared to the past, the store has also decided not to open the restaurant and the children’s play area for now keeping safety requirements and social distancing in mind.

Listing out the various “strict and strong” measures to be put in place to ensure safety of visitors, including restricting entry of customers at one time to a smaller number to maintain social distancing, IKEA India urged customers to check for stock availability of their desired products on www.ikea.in.

Hyderabad Store Manager Aurelie Raimon said, “As we reopen our store, health and safety of co-workers and customers are our priority. We will be limiting the number visitors, in adherence with social distancing norms. We strongly encourage customers to use our new click and collect service which is totally contactless and safe.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:13:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ikea-store-to-reopen-on-june-8-but-for-fewer-hours/article31761466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY