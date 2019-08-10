IKEA sees four million footfalls in first year

The first and thus far the only India store of Swedish home furnishings major IKEA in the city received over four million footfalls in the first year.

For IKEA, which is getting ready to open new stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, it was a year of learnings, India CEO Peter Betzel said speaking at the first anniversary celebrations here on Friday. Besides, through more large format stores, it is keen to engage with more customers by setting up smaller format stores and customer meeting points as well as get into e-commerce.

“India is a long-term commitment for IKEA and we will focus on fast expansion with a multichannel approach. In the coming years, our goal is to meet 100 million customers. Our next destination is Mumbai where we will soon start our e-commerce journey, followed by Hyderabad and Pune going online,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan sought to highlight the importance of IKEA’s decision to set up its first store in Hyderabad and how the government never failed to mention that to other investors. Placing a wish list, he said IKEA should help promote the handicrafts, textiles and paintings of Telangana, especially the paintings from Nirmal cluster and Cherial scroll paintings, across its global network of stores.

Furniture park

The Telangana government was setting up a furniture p ark on about 100 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the senior official said, urging IKEA to bring its supplier firms from various places world over to the facility.

The government can create an IKEA suppliers’ enclave within the park. It would benefit the company from a logistics perspective, he said. IKEA, he added, should also consider setting up its first small format in Warangal.