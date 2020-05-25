Hyderabad

IKEA resumes online sales in the city

Launches contactless shopping system

Home furnishings firm IKEA India on Monday said it has resumed online services in Hyderbabad as per latest government guidelines.

The company has launched ‘Click & Collect’, a safe and contactless shopping experience. Announcing this, an IKEA India statement on Monday said customers can order IKEA products on the company’s website, pay online and select the ‘Click & Collect service’ option when checking out. IKEA’s delivery team will prepare their order for them to pick up from the ‘Click & Collect’ collection station in the store’s car parking area. The store team will notify the customer by text or e-mail when they could come over to the store and collect it.

The service ensures minimal contact between co-workers and customers, when the customers arrive to collect the products from the store, the company said. The release, however, did not mention when the company planned to reopen the store here, which is its first and the only one in India thus far. IKEA India had closed the store on March 20, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, and on March 23, suspended online sales too.

Hyderabad Store Manager of IKEA Aurelie Raimon said, “We are excited to meet our customers in Hyderabad again. Safety and security of our co-workers and customers are our priority and all measures have been put in place to enable safe shopping and a safe working environment, in line in with our own internal standards and government guidelines.”

IKEA India website said the Hyderabad store is closed until further notice: “However, you can safely order on the website and either use our new and safe click and collect service or get your order delivered to your home. All assembly and installation services at customer homes are disabled until further notice.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:07:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ikea-resumes-online-sales-in-the-city/article31674122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY