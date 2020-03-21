IKEA closes Hyderabad store

Swedish home furnishings major IKEA has closed its Hyderabad store to the public for shopping as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

“In the interest of safety of our customers and co-workers, we are temporarily closing the IKEA Hyderabad store for public with effect from 3 p.m. March 20 until further notice,” the management said in a communication to customers.

“If you are in Hyderabad, Mumbai or Pune, you can still continue shopping at IKEA.in. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We wish for you and your family to stay strong and healthy during this time,” a mailer said.

These are extraordinary times and “as you know, the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve day-to-day. Our absolute priority is ensuring the health and safety of our customers and co-workers,” IKEA India CEO Peter Betzel said in the communication.

He said the firm was “listening to the advice of the Indian government, guidance from our global group and customer and co-worker feedback. We have taken a day-by-day and hour-by-hour approach, evolving our assessments and decisions as new information becomes available. We are evaluating and making decisions based on the local situation.”

Customers would still be able to buy online. Co-workers who will continue to support online fulfilment will have strong measures and hygiene practices to ensure the work environment is clean and sanitised and working at a safe social distance, Mr.Betzel said.

All co-workers in service offices are currently working from home to secure IKEA country operations and critical capabilities. “We ask all co-workers at our Navi Mumbai IKEA store build-up who are dependent on public transport, to work from home and we will continue the dialogue about how best to protect co-worker’s well being whilst enabling our work and ambitions to continue,” he said.

The Hyderabad store is the first India store of IKEA and the 400,000 sq.ft. facility, developed on 13 acres, was inaugurated in August 2018. It had received over four million footfall in the first year. According to sources, the store employs around 1,000 people.

Globally thus far, IKEA has announced temporary closure of stores in “heavily impacted” countries, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland and the U.S. With the situation across China now slowly improving, IKEA stores in China are being gradually reopened and online buying continues strongly.