IITs study COVID-19 impact on daily commuters

Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) have studied the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on daily commute, during the transition phase between pre-lockdown and lockdown period.

The researchers believe that the lockdown decision taken by the government has reduced the risk of exposure to coronavirus, due to shutting down of buses, Metro and trains. This study is useful in understanding the decision-making ability of commuters while selecting their preferred mode of transport.

The research team comprised Digvijay S. Pawar and Pritha Chatterjee, assistant professors of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, Nagendra Velaga of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Bombay, and Ankit Kumar Yadav, a researcher of IIT-B.

The study analysed the travel and visit behaviour changes in the third week of COVID-19 outbreak in India during pre-lockdown period. The data related to daily commute and visit behaviour was collected through an online questionnaire survey.

More than, 1,900 participants participated in the study. The researchers received a majority of their response from Tier-1 cities (63.6%) followed by Tier-2 (20.6%) and Tier-3 cities (15.8%).

Emphasising on the importance of the study in shaping relevant policies related to COVID-19, Dr. Pawar said, “Given the uncertainties in the minds of commuters regarding their travel behaviour due to social distancing, it is important for policy-makers and local transport authorities in general to understand the change in travel pattern.”

In Tier-1 cities, it was found that about 12% of respondents switched from public to private mode during the third week of COVID-19. This modal shift was about 9% in Tier-2 cities and about 7% in Tier-3 cities. Moreover, nearly 48% people said that they did not travel to work during the third week of March, whereas 28% had the same frequency of travel to work. When inquired about cancellation of trips between cities using major modes of transportation, around 18% said they cancelled their flights whereas, 20% respondents cancelled train journeys. This indicates that the awareness about COVID-19 is higher in Tier-1 cities, followed by Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Elaborating on the upcoming studies being planned, Dr. Pritha Chatterjee said: “We are also trying to understand the effect of COVID-19 on transportation related emissions. The data on reduction in vehicle miles travelled and vehicle type will be used to quantitatively model the reduction in traffic related emissions.”