IITH start-up collaborates with Japanese firm

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) mentored start-up CRIOT Innovations has struck a fully sponsored research collaboration deal with Technocorpus, Tokyo, Japan.

CRIOT Innovations is working on building Dynamic Smart Home products that adapt to user behaviour. This collaboration with Technocorpus, an IoT company based in Japan, is aimed to revolutionise the human authentication process using behaviour and lifestyle monitoring.

As a part of the collaborative project named MITHRA-CRIOT, CRIOT will be delivering its product named ‘CRIOT Interface’, which plays a crucial role in collecting data for the behavioural analysis of users. The data collected through the CRIOT Interface and MITHRA application will be used for Lifestyle Authentication Research in Yamaguchi-Lab, Social ICT Research Centre, the University of Tokyo. With enormous data generated during the project, CRIOT aims to progress its R&D on machine learning.

The project involves 10 products and has started on June 15, extending up to September 24 for its phase 1. CRIOT is looking at a potential phase 2 for this project of 250 products.

“CRIOT-MITHRA Project addresses an important aspect of security as part of daily life. The project is also a remarkable milestone to further accelerate Indo-Japan collaborations in various dimensions. The market is global,” said Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IITH.

“Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, work trends all over the world are shifting towards remote workforces; now more than ever the comfort and security at home is proving to be essential. Smart homes are not just luxury, they are now turning into a necessity to ensure safety and security. Dynamic Smart Homes operate by themselves with minimal human interaction. The collaboration with Technocorpus is a promising opportunity to prove and further enhance the security feature of Dynamic Smart Homes,” said Varun Perumalla, chief executive officer & co-Founder, CRIOT, and a third year B. Tech student at Engineering Science Department at IIT Hyderabad.