IITH, NVIDIA to establish joint AI research centre

Housed at IITH, the NVAITC will focus on fundamental AI algorithms

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is collaborating with NVIDIA, a multinational technology company, to establish India’s first ‘NVIDIA AI Technology Centre’ (NVAITC) to accelerate research on Artificial Intelligence and its commercial adoption.

An event was held on Thursday to mark the commencement of operations of this centre. IITH already houses two NVIDIA DGX-1TM systems and an NVIDIA DGX-2TM system dedicated to research being undertaken at the institute. The NVAITC will accelerate research for the 220 faculty at IITH, which is already among India’s foremost research institutions.

Highlighting the benefits of this state-of-the-art facility, Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said: “As an IIT with a strong fundamental and technological research focus, the IITH is very happy to join NVIDIA’s NVAITC programme. This combination of NVIDIA’s leading-edge technology for AI Compute and some of the finest minds in the country from IITH will bring synergy to help find solutions to uniquely Indian challenges, be it enhancing crop yield or safer cities. This will build on the strong AI capabilities IITH has built, including the country’s first B.Tech in AI programme.”

This collaboration will focus on advancing AI research in the areas of agriculture and Smart Cities besides Language Understanding. The projects that would be taken up include increasing crop yield using AI algorithms and applying AI-based solutions to support safer transportation systems and better ways of managing traffic, among others.

Mr. Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for NVIDIA South Asia, said, “NVIDIA is powering the AI revolution across research facilities everywhere. Our collaboration with IITH will accelerate AI research and help create innovative solutions to real-world challenges.”

The State government recently announced 2020 as the ‘Year of AI’. NVIDIA is already a partner of the government in this endeavour.

A Tech Session was held on Wednesday.