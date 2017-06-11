IIT JEE: girls topper is from city

The JEE Advanced threw up mixed results for the two Telugu states with none of them figuring in the top 10 ranks but at the same time the topper among the girl students was from the city.

N. Ramya bagged the top spot among the girls in the country while her overall rank was 35. At the same time, students from reserved categories found place in the top 10 in the respective categories. Other toppers include Rohan Abhishek (3rd in SCs), L.G. Siva Nagadev (5th in OBC), Bonela Mahith (7th in SCs), Pothula Sai Vishal (8th in OBC), Killari Ramprasad (9th in OBC) and D. S. Bathi Babu (10th in OBC). All these students belong to Sri Chaitanya Narayana.

Girls topper Ramya Narayanasamy said she would join Comptuer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay. She studied at Mohuns Grammar High School, Old Malakpet, till her 8th class and moved to Narayana School. She did her Intermediate from Sri Chaitanya Narayana's IIT Academy at Madhapur. Ramya said she did not expect to be topper among girls in the country though she was expecting a good rank. Her mother, Dr. N Saroja is the Principal of Mohuns Grammar School, Old Malakpet, while her father V S Narayanasamy is a Chartered Accountant. Sri Chaitanya Narayana Directors B. S. Rao, P.Sindhura Narayana, Sushma and Sharani Narayana said in a statement here that their students performed extremely well bagging 23 ranks in the top 100 in the country in open category. They said it was proud moment for Telugus as nearly 25% of top 100 were from the Telugu states. They attributed the success to target-oriented programmes, well-designed academic planning and highly dedicated management. Earlier, the IIT Chennai that conducted the test released the results with 50,455 candidates making it to the rank list across all categories. Among these 43,318 were boys (86%) and 7137 girls (14%).