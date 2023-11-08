IIT Hyderabad’s iTIC gets precision centre metrology lab from Hexagon

November 08, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hexagon has set up a Precision Centre Metrology Lab at iTIC, a technology business incubator at IIT Hyderabad (IITH).

The lab, at the IITH campus, will serve as a platform enabling students, aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to gain hands-on experience under the guidance of Hexagon’s subject matter experts. It aims to provide access to precision measurement tools and upskilling courses for students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and startups. The centrepiece will be the Precision Coordinate Measurement Machine, which is a high-precision instrument designed to elevate the standards of inspection capabilities.

In a release, IITH said the Lab is set to be a game-changer, particularly for startups and organisations incubated at IITH as it will cater to their prototyping and part fabrication requirements while offering skill development courses designed to empower and equip these budding entrepreneurs. The machinery will also be instrumental in reverse engineering activities for research purposes. The lab’s resources will not be limited to just the academic community as they will also be accessible to external startups and organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The setting of the labs follows the signing of an MoU recently between iTIC Incubator and Hexagon Capability Center India, which is Hexagon’s R&D centre in India.

“Providing necessary facilities to the aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to take their idea from lab to market is one of the key priorities of IITH and academia-industry collaboration is a crucial part of it,” IITH Director B.S. Murty said.

Hexagon’s partnership with iTIC will enable a broader impact in the overall ecosystem, said Navaneet Mishra, senior vice president and head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.