HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Hyderabad’s iTIC gets precision centre metrology lab from Hexagon

November 08, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Senior VP and head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India Navaneet Mishra, Dean-ITS, IIT Hyderabad S. Suryakumar and others at the inauguration of the lab at iTIC.

Senior VP and head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India Navaneet Mishra, Dean-ITS, IIT Hyderabad S. Suryakumar and others at the inauguration of the lab at iTIC. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Hexagon has set up a Precision Centre Metrology Lab at iTIC, a technology business incubator at IIT Hyderabad (IITH).

The lab, at the IITH campus, will serve as a platform enabling students, aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to gain hands-on experience under the guidance of Hexagon’s subject matter experts. It aims to provide access to precision measurement tools and upskilling courses for students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and startups. The centrepiece will be the Precision Coordinate Measurement Machine, which is a high-precision instrument designed to elevate the standards of inspection capabilities.

In a release, IITH said the Lab is set to be a game-changer, particularly for startups and organisations incubated at IITH as it will cater to their prototyping and part fabrication requirements while offering skill development courses designed to empower and equip these budding entrepreneurs. The machinery will also be instrumental in reverse engineering activities for research purposes. The lab’s resources will not be limited to just the academic community as they will also be accessible to external startups and organisations.

The setting of the labs follows the signing of an MoU recently between iTIC Incubator and Hexagon Capability Center India, which is Hexagon’s R&D centre in India.

“Providing necessary facilities to the aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to take their idea from lab to market is one of the key priorities of IITH and academia-industry collaboration is a crucial part of it,” IITH Director B.S. Murty said.

Hexagon’s partnership with iTIC will enable a broader impact in the overall ecosystem, said Navaneet Mishra, senior vice president and head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.