IIT-Hyderabad, SVYRI announce MRD-Heritage Research Fellowships

November 20, 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) inked an MoU with Sri Visweswara Yoga Research Institute (SVYRI) to launch the Mahayogini Rajyalakshmi Devi Heritage Research fellowship for Ph.D. in Heritage Science and Technology. The MRD scholars will draw an enhanced fellowship of ₹75,000 a month, and the fellowship will also fund travel to an international conference to present results at relevant fora.

The proposed research will be in any area of science and technology, as applied to intangible or tangible Indic heritage, such as yoga, ayurveda, music, dance, language, arts, architecture or sculpture at the department of Heritage Science and Technology (HST) at IIT-H. It is important to note that HST@IITH has already launched an Online MTech Program (OMP) in Heritage Science and Technology in the academic year of 2022.

SVYRI will fund the Mahayogini Rajyalakshmi Devi Heritage Research fellowships for PhD in Heritage Science and Technology at IIT-H. Meritorious students with strong credentials in various disciplines will be selected through a rigorous process.

“Robust, empirically quantifiable research in the frontier areas of heritage assets will create strong commercial interest in Indic resources such as ayurveda, yoga etc. It is important to perform research of the highest quality and publish in well-regarded fora, and IIT-H will strive to create a benchmark in the area of heritage research,” said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

“The Heritage Science and Technology department is one of a kind in the country and looks at heritage as an asset. Yoga, ayurveda, tourism, language, music, sports and archaeological sites are all extremely valuable and hold the key to building people’s livelihoods. It is very important to unlock the value of heritage assets through robust science and technology efforts, and we believe the launch of the MRD-Heritage Research fellowship is going to be a key enabler by attracting top talent to work on topics related to science and technology in the area of heritage and take it to the next level,” said department head Mohan Raghavan.

Applications are open year-round but will be processed twice a year. Those interested can write to office@hst.iith.ac.in .