IIT-Hyderabad retains its place in NIRF top-10 engineering list

June 05, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has retained its overall position at 14 in the eighth National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday.

For the eighth consecutive year, IIT-H has maintained its top-10 rank among the technical institutes in the country (ranking 8th) and as the best among second-generation IITs. This year, IIT-H is ranked third in NIRF-Innovation (earlier known as ARIIA - Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements).

“Today, IIT-H is a brand of its own and has been able to attract a pool of highly talented students and faculty members to invent and innovate in technology for humanity and make IITH a dream destination for every academician, researcher, and industry. With new interdisciplinary and industry-centric academic programmes that are the need of the hour and in line with the National Education Policy-2020 at IIT-H, I am sure this is just a milestone reached. With the support of such an energetic and enthusiastic team, we will create newer benchmarks in innovating and inventing in technology for humanity,” said institute director B.S.Murty.

Dean (Innovation, Translation and Startups) S.Surya Kumar said, “For us at IIT-H, innovation is not just a specific activity, but about creating an ecosystem supporting the young entrepreneurs all the way from concept to market. This encompasses incubation, academic programs, student cells, IP and technology transfer support etc. We hope these initiatives will encourage more students to become entrepreneurs.”