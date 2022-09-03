IIT-Hyderabad, PJTSAU tie-up on the cards

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 23:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) would collaborate with the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) in the near future to innovate technologies in the field of agriculture, said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

Delivering an address on ‘Innovation in Education for India to be Global Leader’ on the occasion of the agri university’s 8 th Foundation Day on Saturday, Mr.Murty said agriculture is not only deep-rooted in the Indian culture but is also an important sector of the economy as it contributes about 22% to the GDP and provides employment to over 70% of the population.

“Agriculture, with its allied sectors, is India’s largest source of livelihood. PJTSAU is amazingly contributing to improve farmer community wellness, educate on the latest technical farming knowledge and train farmers to boost agriculture production and productivity. IIT-H has also been taking many determined steps in the development of agriculture technology,” said Mr.Murty, adding that the institute has taken up two important activities, namely Rural Development Centre and TiHAN.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stated that IIT-H has adopted five villages near the institute under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app