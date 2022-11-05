IIT-Hyderabad develops affordable concrete for bridges, infra projects

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 05, 2022 00:45 IST

A civil engineering professor at the Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad (IIT-H) and his research team have developed an affordable special ultra-high performance fiber reinforced concrete (UHPFRC) using locally available materials such as cement, fly-ash, river sand, ground granulated blast furnace slag, micro-silica, water, steel fiber, polypropylene fibers and high range water reducing agent.

The cost of UHPFRC is brought down by two times and made affordable by reducing the quantity of cement, fibers and replacing costly fine aggregates with cheaper, locally available ones through proper gradation. The composition combines the best features of self-consolidating concrete, fiber-reinforced concrete and high-performance concrete.

Complimenting S. Suriya Prakash and his group, IIT-H director B.S. Murty said: “Strong and durable infrastructure is a must for holistic development of any nation. Developing construction materials with improved strength using locally available raw materials is a creditable stride towards realising our dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Enlisting the uniqueness of the UHPFRC, Mr. Suriya Prakash and research scholar Chandrashekhar Lakavath said that the research is expected to increase confidence in using UHPFRC in India for various infrastructure applications.

