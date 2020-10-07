IIT-H to offer B.Tech in bio-medical engineering

To train biomedical engineers in next-generation healthcare technologies and prepare them to work at the frontiers of healthcare innovations in the deep-tech industry or academia, IIT-Hyderabad is introducing a B. Tech course in bio-medical engineering.

It will be the first IIT in the country to offer the programme. However, Osmania University College of Engineering in Hyderabad is one of the few colleges that offers the programme in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as of now.

The new B.Tech programme trains students to design medical devices, develop 3D imagers and microscopes, crunch mountains of healthcare data, recognise patterns in health and disease, simulate and predict spread of epidemics mixing medical needs with engineering technologies.

IIT-Hyderabad B.S. Murty said the curriculum is designed around four verticals — bio-imaging and sensing, bio-mechanics, bio-materials and bio-intelligence and artificial intelligence. “They rest on a single horizontal — core training in physiology, anatomy, systems science, mathematics, circuits, instrumentation, mechanics and algorithms,” he explained.

The programme will help bring out indigenous medical devices of high quality that serve all sections of the country, Prof, Murty said, adding, “One of the unique aspects of our programme is an advanced module on biomedical product design, entrepreneurship, regulatory affairs and clinical immersion that brings in a core product design and development focus.”