IIT-H to develop affordable e-waste recycling techniques

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will collaborate with Pune-based Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) to design and develop state-of-the-art processes and equipment in e-waste recycling. The institutions are also planning to offer an M.Tech programme in this field and undertake joint research.

The MoU in this regard was signed on December 9 by IIT-H director B.S. Murty and C-MET director general N.R. Munirathnam. C-MET is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, dedicated to undertaking competent research and development in the firmament of electronic materials.

Research cooperation

Both institutions will also encourage cooperation between research groups, researchers and institute staff and their exchange visits for teaching and research.

Speaking about the importance of this collaboration, Prof Murty said: “IIT-H being a pioneer in research will collaborate with C-MET to explore and develop cost-effective e-waste recycling techniques. This will also generate a unique opportunity for the young researchers to study at IIT-H and work at CMET.”

The overall objectives of this MoU include design and development of state-of-the-art processes and equipment for e-waste recycling process, to jointly conduct M.Tech programme in e-waste management and recycling, to promote academic and research cooperation between the two institutes for enhancement of knowledge and vision for the training of human resources in the niche and advanced areas of R&D, to promote the exchange of persons, activities and experience in relevant fields of higher education and research, to bring out collaborative research publications and patents, and to foster the exchange of academic publications and scholarly information.

Highlighting the focus of this collaboration, Mr. Munirathnam said, “There is strong emphasis from Government of India on e-waste treatment. Looking at the vision, C-MET has already set-up a Centre of Excellence on e-waste management. Teaming-up with institutes like IIT-H will help C-MET to enhance research component and skill development in the field of e-waste management.”

Further, both institutions will also conduct joint courses, workshops and conferences in this field. Research scientists and staff of C-MET can also pursue doctoral degree at IIT-H as external candidates or part-time doctoral students. Students from IIT-Hyderabad can work at C-MET, Hyderabad, for their student internship (winter/summer), training programmes, project, dissertation or thesis provided they be facilitated with necessary infrastructural facilities.

The two institutions will also share their respective R&D facilities to promote academic and research interaction in the areas of cooperation and exchange software and other materials and components developed in-house.