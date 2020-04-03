IIT-H start-up develops portable ventilator

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) incubated start-up, Aerobiosys Innovations, has developed a low-cost and portable ventilator.

Called ‘Jeevan Lite’, this device is Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled and can be operated through a phone app. It can also be battery-operated, enabling its deployment in areas without assured power supply.

The ‘Minimal Viable Product’ with the required functionality of this ventilator has already been developed. Aerobiosys Innovations aims to produce at least 50 to 70 units per day through collaboration with an industrial partner.

“Elderly people affected by COVID-19 will need ventilators for life support,” said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

Jeevan Lite can provide both invasive and non-invasive ventilation across a comprehensive set of modes and settings. It can work on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for five hours without power supply.

“Jeevan Lite solution from Aerobiosys, unlike other low-cost models, is loaded with features, including wireless connectivity and remote monitoring, which makes it unique and equipped to meet the demands of a pandemic situation like COVID-19. I strongly urge industry partners and the government to come up and hand hold the start-up towards a large scale-up,” said faculty and co-head of CfHE and head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering Renu John.

Aerobiosys Innovations plans to provide Jeevan Lite at a price of Rs. 1 lakh (USD $1,315 approx.) which is significantly economical compared with existing products in the market. To cut down the cost and facilitate remote electronic access to the device, Aerobiosys has developed a mobile app that communicates with the unit and seamlessly controls the functional features of the ventilator.

This would provide enough isolation to the patient and protection to healthcare providers and family members. The ventilator can be controlled using the app and provides real-time display of the waveforms. Each breath of the patient is recorded and transmitted to the doctors via a connected App to enable telemedicine support. The device has a provision for attaching an oxygen cylinder and can operate on its own in ambient air.

Aerobiosys co-founders Rajesh Thangavel and Cyril Antony are confident that the device can be delivered by the first week of April.

Mr. Cyril Antony said that Jeevan Lite had all the essential features to treat COVID-19 infected patients as mentioned by the experts in pulmonology and critical care across India and that the startup was collaborating with Hyderabad-based tertiary care hospitals for clinical validation and device certification.

“We hope to serve about 1 lakh people in the first three months. We plan to produce at least 50-70 units per day,” said Mr. Thangavel.

The design and features of Jeevan Lite are in compliance with the requirements mentioned by the Ministry of Health, Director General Life Sciences, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Chairman Technical Committee and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).