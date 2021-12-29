IIT-Hyderabad improves innovation ranking

Goes from 19th spot last year to 7th rank this year

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) was ranked 7th in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021. The institute was placed in the 19th position the previous year and 10th in 2019.

The ranking is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” among students and faculties. Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar announced the results.

“Today, IIT-H is a brand of its own. This achievement is due to the sheer hard work of the students, staff, faculty members, and the vision of the torchbearers of this institute and more importantly our alumni,” said IIT-Hyderabad director B.S. Murty.

The top-3 ranks went to IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi, respectively.