IIT-H offers certification programme in AI

23 February 2020 00:03 IST

To begin from March 14; fee is ₹2 lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has announced the second cohort of professional certification programme in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for college students and young professionals in association with TalentSprint.

The duration of the hybrid programme is six months and will include a five-week bootcamp at IIT-H with residential option. It will cover AI, IoT, blockchain, quantum computing and other emerging technologies. “This programme is designed for students who seek certification from a premier technology institute and plan to build a career in emerging technologies,” said Santanu Paul, CEO of TalentSprint.

The course starts on March 14 and the fee is ₹2 lakh. Details can be had on ‘https://iithyderabad. talentsprint.com/aiet/’

