IIT-H, Japan’s Renesas ink MoU for research on VLSI, embedded semiconductor systems 

The Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Japanese advanced semiconductor solutions provider Renesas Electronics Corporation have entered into a three-year memorandum of understanding to undertake research and collaborate in the field of very-large-scale-integration (VLSI) and embedded semiconductor systems.

Their partnership was facilitated by IIT-H Japan Desk that was established with Japan International Cooperation Agency’s support and seeks to drive innovation and talent development in India’s semiconductor industry, JICA said on Thursday.

As part of the MoU, Renesas will support curriculum development, hands-on learning, and outreach programmes at IIT-H to nurture semiconductor talent. IIT-H engineering students will have opportunities for internships and full time employment with the company.

JICA has emerged as a long-standing partner of IIT-H, extending financial assistance for campus development through ODA loans totalling Japanese yen 23,035 million (around ₹1,500 crore). Through technical cooperation project ‘Friendship’ it also supports IIT-H initiatives to function as a platform for academic and industrial collaborations between India and Japan, the Agency said in the release.

“The IITH-Renesas partnership represents a milestone for Indo-Japan collaboration in semiconductor sector as envisaged in the Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership between the two governments,” JICA India chief representative Saito Mitsunori said.