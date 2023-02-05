HamberMenu
IIT-H establishes Raindrop Research Facility

The facility will estimate raindrop size distribution

February 05, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat inaugurating Raindrop Research Facility in Sangareddy.

NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat inaugurating Raindrop Research Facility in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has established a world-class Raindrop Research Facility (RRF) for simulating atmospheric conditions from the clouds to the ground in order to better predict rainfall.

V.K. Saraswat, NITI Aayog member, inaugurated the facility in the presence of Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, and others on Friday afternoon.

Inaugurating the facility, V.K. Saraswat said: “Raindrop research facility being set up on IITH is one of its kind. It will help in understanding the processes involved in the formation of raindrops, followed by its impact on the environment and climate change. It will be useful in the prediction of weather. This kind of research was initially done to understand space, rocket engines & similar things. This is a very important facility and the research will be very useful for climate control.”

NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat with IITH staff after inaugurating the Raindrop Research Facility in Sangareddy.

NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat with IITH staff after inaugurating the Raindrop Research Facility in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Complimenting the RRF, Prof B S Murty, said: “Prof. Sahu, a faculty in the Chemical Engineering Department at IITH, is one of the stars of the country working in the area of raindrop dynamics. After a lot of research, Prof Sahu and his team were able to set up the first-of-its-kind experimental facility, which can predict raindrop dynamics at various altitudes. This facility is expected to provide a lot of information on weather forecasting, particularly on rainfall. It is not only going to be useful for our country but also to the whole world in predicting rainfall with much better precision. I congratulate Prof Sahu and look forward to the contributions coming out of this facility.”

Related Topics

Hyderabad

