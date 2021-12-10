IIT-H comes up with new ‘go-to’ COVID website

HYDERABAD

10 December 2021

‘covid19tracker-in’ has already served over 18 million requests from a quarter-million visitors over the last 30 days

Students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Hyderabad (IIT-H) have created a single consolidated ‘go-to’ website for relevant information on the pandemic called ‘covid19tracker.in’. This replaces the earlier popular website ‘covid19india.org’, and has already served over 18 million requests from a quarter-million visitors over the last 30 days.

The IIT-H decided to create and operate this new website after the creators of the highly popular ‘covid19india.org’ decided not to continue with the website operations from October 31, 2021, according to director of IIT-H Prof. B.S. Murty.

He said that the institute has taken it upon itself to ensure that the data and information flowed seamlessly after the original creators decided to move away. “Knowing how crucial this information is to Indians of all hues (researchers, students, and the public), we authorised a team of developers to carry on the work beyond November 1, 2021,” he said.

Prof. Murthy said that Indians can count on this IIT-Hyderabad-created website to provide uninterrupted and up-to-date data on all aspects of the pandemic. In fact, the site has attracted considerable traffic despite having been created so recently. The Worldometers website for India uses just two sources for updating its information, ‘covid19tracker.in’ and that of MoHFW.

Prof. Bheemarjuna Reddy Tamma, Prof. Vidyasagar and their team are the force behind it and they said that this website goes beyond the original website by including predictions for COVID, generated by the SUTRA Consortium of which IIT-H is a member.

“Most recently, we have included the projections for the post-Omicron scenario. In future, we plan to enhance the website by including a search feature to highlight trends and raise alerts as and when required,” Prof. Reddy said.

The data is being sourced mainly from State bulletins, official social handles, www.cowin.gov.in website, and www.mohfw.gov.in website while updating case numbers, vaccination doses administered, and number of tests conducted, among others.

The website has been hosted on a public cloud platform to make it highly scalable and responsive even when web traffic shoots up. If any person has access to any data sources related to COVID or wishes to provide any feedback on the new website and APIs provided, they can write to ‘covid.tracker@iith.ac.in’.