IISc ties up with TalentSprint to offer executive programmes

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Hyderabad-headquartered TalentSprint have signed a partnership to launch executive programmes in emerging and disruptive technologies

The first on offer is an Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Health and Imaging, to begin in July. Targeted towards professionals keen to master cutting-edge tech solutions in eHealth, personalised healthcare, biotech, medical devices, wearables and digital therapeutics, the six-month programme will be offered in a hybrid format suitable for executive education. Applications are open for the first cohort of 50 select candidates, said a release on the partnership.

IISc director Anurag Kumar said, “Our research and teaching with emphasis on doctoral and post graduate programmes are world renowned. The partnership with TalentSprint will allow us to open up executive education to individual learners.”

The Digital Health and Imaging programme is at the intersection of data sciences and biomedical sciences. This field has been emerging over the last few years and has gathered serious momentum in the wake of COVID-19.

Co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint Santanu Paul said the first programme reflects the current reality of acute global disruptions in healthcare and demands of the emerging $280 billion healthtech industry. It is ideal for current and aspiring professionals in Clinical Data Science, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, InsureTech, Medical Science and startups for whom digital healthcare will be the new normal.