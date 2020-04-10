IIPH to offer support to govt. to battle coronavirus

The TS Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare has drafted the Indian Institute of Public Health in Hyderabad (IIPH) to provide support in implementing the containment plan of COVID-19, even as it has stepped up efforts to strengthen surveillance and other control measures.

A team of 42 students pursuing Masters in Public Health had volunteered to take active part in the programme with senior academic registrar Jayaram as the coordinator of field support activities in various districts.

In 11 districts

Currently, the faculty and students are working closely with District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) in 11 different districts. These include Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Suryapet, Bhupalapalli, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarakurnool, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Peddapally, Mancherial and Vikarabad.

Fever survey

The volunteer team is involved in fever survey, epidemiological mapping, assistance in data entry and analysis of epidemiological data being collected at the field, monitoring of community based sanitation and other tasks as assigned by the respective DMHOs.

Some students are also part of the special task force at the collector’s office of Rangareddy district. Student teams participate in regular debriefing of DMHOs with District Collectors and the Chief Secretary on various programmes underway to tackle coronavirus.

In addition to the field level support, a faculty team under the leadership of a professor, GVS Murthy, is providing technical assistance to neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, apart from Telangana, towards handling the COVD-19 pandemic.

IIPH faculty members are also making citizens aware on various aspects associated with COVID-19 such as needs of the people with disability, social distancing, mental health concerns, community engagement, role of social media, and elderly care, among others, through various fora, said an official spokesman in a press release on Friday.