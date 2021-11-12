IIPH and LVPEI faculty in elite scientists’ list

HYDERABAD

Thirteen faculty members from the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), including president Dr. K. Srinath Reddy and Hyderabad director Dr. G.V.S. Murthy, have been recognised in the top 2% scientists worldwide in a study from Stanford University. The study led by Professor John P. A. Ioannidis and his research team has published a list that comprises top 2% scientists from various scientific fields.

It contains a publicly available database of 1,00,000 top scientists that provides standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator. Other IIPH members in the list are D. Prabhakaran, Sanjay Zodpey, Sutapa Agrawal, G. Anil Kumar, Dileep Mavalankar, Shifalika Goenka, Manu Raj Mathur, Anup Karan, Ashish Awasthi, Anamika Pandey and Sakthivel Selvaraj.

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has six of its eminent scientists listed among the top researchers (lifetime achievers) in the study including founder Dr. G.N. Rao, director-emeritus Prof. D. Balasubramanian, director-emeritus Dr. Savitri Sharma, visiting professor Jill Keeffe, director-emeritus Dr. Shivaji Sisinthy and Dr. Prashant Garg.

Former members of LVPEI faculty: Dr. Virender Sangwan, Dr. Santosh Honavar, Dr. Jay Chhablani, Dr. Ravi Thomas and Dr. Undurti N Das are also included in this list. Additionally, Stanford University also conducted a study to generate the research impact of scientists in a single year (2020) in which 12 researchers figured among the top eye researchers.

They are: Dr Shivaji Sisinthy, Prof Mohammad Javed Ali, Dr Savitri Sharma, Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Dr Prashant Garg, Prof Jill Keeffe, Dr SwathiKaliki, Prof Dorairajan Balasubramanian, Dr Taraprasad Das, Dr Rohit C Khanna, Dr Milind N Naik and Dr Sayan Basu, said a press release.