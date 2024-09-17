IIITH launches online course on AI for medical professionals

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) has launched an online course on AI for medical professionals in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ihub-Data.

The 12-week online orientation course will equip medical professionals with the requisite skills needed to understand, evaluate and apply AI technologies in clinical settings, improving patient care and operational efficiency. It covers both theory and tutorials covering the basics of AI, machine learning, deep learning and case studies on clinical applications involving screening, diagnosis, prognosis, and patient management. Participants will also explore ethical and governance issues using AI tools and techniques, IIITH said in a release on Monday.

Around 200 medical professionals, including senior faculty/research members from premier medical institutions with post-graduate degrees across 41 specialities, from as many as 56 cities across the country, are participating in the programme, which is delivered through video lectures, weekly contact sessions and case studies. The course includes quizzes, assignments, and assessments, leading to certification upon completion, it said.

DST Secretary Abhay Karandikar, president of NAMS - Shiv Kumar Sarin, and IIITH Director P.J. Narayanan launched the course virtually.