IIIT-H to upskill teachers to deal with online education in villages

HYDERABAD

24 July 2021 00:15 IST

Meeting on AI and Emerging Tech for Grassroots School Education

There exists a rural-urban disparity in online education and that has become acute due to the novel coronavirus.

Schools in several rural areas are facing challenges, including lack of internet connectivity, and online education enabling devices like smartphones. Though gadgets are given to students, there are many who do not know how to use them. Also, there is a concern of unbridled internet access among those who know how to use them.

These were some of the observations made at a round table meeting on “AI and Emerging Tech for Grassroots School Education Post-pandemic”, organised by the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad.

The discussion saw experts including Collegiate Education Commissioner Naveen Mittal, Kautilya School of Public Policy founding director Sridhar P and former commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya A.N. Ramachandra.

Speakers opined that with each student having different sets of strengths and weaknesses, Artificial Intelligence can bring about an intervention which would take these into consideration, and design curriculum in a customised fashion in line with the student’s latent abilities.

Given the several challenges, IIIT-H’s Prof. Raj Reddy Centre will intervene and provide training to teachers who are discharging duties in rural areas. This will include equipping teachers with better skills so as to handle virtual education, creating state-of-the-art teaching tools, and developing an online buddy system, which would enable students to chat, play and learn.