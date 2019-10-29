IIIT-H, TiE to form special interest group on deep tech

IIIT-Hyderabad and TiE-Hyderabad have signed an MoU to promote deep tech Special Interest Group (SIG) to nurture the next generation products and companies in deep technology space in fintech, healthtech, medtech, agritech, technology for social good and other areas.

The SIG intends to identify, encourage and showcase the leading deep tech products and companies to the domestic and global community of customers and investors.

A release, on the signing of the MoU, said the programme intends to identify 6-9 most innovative deep tech products or companies per group, with potential to scale with a focus to develop them through SIG by getting them access to the right set of mentors.

Accelerating progress

Their progress will be accelerated through various development programmes, participation at TiE global summits and conferences, connect with customers, access to global markets and TiE Angel Investor networks.

Professor of co-innovation at IIIT-Hyderabad, Ramesh Loganathan and TiE-Hyderabad executive director Phani Pattamatta exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of IIIT-Hyderabad director P.J. Narayanan and TiE-Hyderabad president Suresh Reddy.

Profiting visibility

The TiE deep tech SIG aims to become the catalyst and vehicle to empower, enable and provide profiting visibility for enterprises and much needed exposure to global applications and markets. IIIT-H will support this programme by bringing a good pool of talented engineers, deep tech knowledge base, technocrats, research and development capabilities, the release said.